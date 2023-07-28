Jorgenson grabs third qualifying time

Nebraska swimming and diving
Nebraska swimming and diving(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Soon-to-be Husker sophomore Gena Jorgenson added a third Olympic Trials-qualifying time in the 400-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, Calif., on Thursday.

In the preliminary rounds of the event, Jorgenson swam a 4:15.12. Jorgenson also qualified for the finals in the 400-meter freestyle and went in as the seventh seed. She grabbed an eighth-place finish with a time of 4:16.58.

Jorgenson also posted standard qualifying times in two events at the Columbia sectionals earlier this month. She notched a career-best and meet-record 8:44.58 in the 800 freestyle and a meet-record 16:40.17 in the 1500 freestyle.

Rising junior JoJo Randby and rising senior Sarah Barton have also posted qualifying times this summer. Randby won the 100-meter breaststroke at the Columbia sectionals with a qualifying, career-best time of 1:10.02. Barton secured a win in the 200-meter butterfly and posted a qualifying time of 2:13.49.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts takes questions from reporters at Big 10 Media Days
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts takes questions from reporters at Big 10 Media Days
Senior LB Luke Reimer takes questions during Big 10 Media Days
Senior LB Luke Reimer takes questions during Big 10 Media Days
Husker QB Jeff Sims takes questions at Big 10 Media Days
Husker QB Jeff Sims takes questions at Big 10 Media Days
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis