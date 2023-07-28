Jorgenson grabs third qualifying time

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Soon-to-be Husker sophomore Gena Jorgenson added a third Olympic Trials-qualifying time in the 400-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, Calif., on Thursday.

In the preliminary rounds of the event, Jorgenson swam a 4:15.12. Jorgenson also qualified for the finals in the 400-meter freestyle and went in as the seventh seed. She grabbed an eighth-place finish with a time of 4:16.58.

Jorgenson also posted standard qualifying times in two events at the Columbia sectionals earlier this month. She notched a career-best and meet-record 8:44.58 in the 800 freestyle and a meet-record 16:40.17 in the 1500 freestyle.

Rising junior JoJo Randby and rising senior Sarah Barton have also posted qualifying times this summer. Randby won the 100-meter breaststroke at the Columbia sectionals with a qualifying, career-best time of 1:10.02. Barton secured a win in the 200-meter butterfly and posted a qualifying time of 2:13.49.

