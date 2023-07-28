Kitten rescued by LTU workers finds foster family

Kitten rescued by two members of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities' (LTU) Traffic...
Kitten rescued by two members of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities' (LTU) Traffic Engineering team.(Lincoln Transportation and Utilities)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A kitten that was rescued by Lincoln Transportation and Utilities workers during a job is now in the process of being adopted by her foster family.

On June 1, Tim Hunt and John Juricek with the LTU Traffic Engineering team were completing traffic pre-markings with a contractor when they heard small cries coming from a nearby grassy area.

Hunt and Juricek followed the cries and found a kitten looking for shelter. They continued to search the area to kind any other kittens but found none, instead they discovered the kitten’s mother who had passed away.

The kitten was taken to the Capital Humane Society where she is currently in the process of being adopted by her foster family.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

Lincoln Children’s Zoo Welcomes Two Cheetah Cubs
Lincoln Children’s Zoo reveals cheetah cub names
North Omahans and their western Nebraska hosts at Imperial’s Art Park in April.
Cross-state exchanges build bonds between North Omaha and southwest Nebraska
Camping and fishing are still permitted despite a health warning at Swanson Reservoir/
Health alert issued for Swanson reservoir
Woman injured after man attempts to steal car near downtown Lincoln, police say