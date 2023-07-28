Kitten rescued by LTU workers finds foster family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A kitten that was rescued by Lincoln Transportation and Utilities workers during a job is now in the process of being adopted by her foster family.

On June 1, Tim Hunt and John Juricek with the LTU Traffic Engineering team were completing traffic pre-markings with a contractor when they heard small cries coming from a nearby grassy area.

Hunt and Juricek followed the cries and found a kitten looking for shelter. They continued to search the area to kind any other kittens but found none, instead they discovered the kitten’s mother who had passed away.

The kitten was taken to the Capital Humane Society where she is currently in the process of being adopted by her foster family.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.