‘Latino Small Business Program’ helps entrepreneurs cut the ribbon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Amparito’s Market, near the intersection of 27th and Vine, brims with color and life.

Its shelves are lined with little treasures that hearken back to life in Latin America.

“I feel in my home,” said Sandra Barrera, who started Rural Prospertiy Nebraska’s Latino Small Business Program. “I feel like I’m in a grocery store from Colombia.”

Barrera said the program, through University of Nebraska Extension, aims to ease the burden of starting a company by offering free consultations and classes to Latinos. She lives in Grand Island, and she said she sometimes makes the commute just to buy the produce at Amparito’s.

The Sarmiento family, who own the store, came from Colombia in 2016. Adjusting to a new area, language and set of business regulations didn’t come easy. That’s why they say they’re thankful the program was there to support them.

“We’re talking about registering the business, which UNL helped us with,” son of the owners Raul Sarmiento Jr. said. “We’re talking about get in contact with a good banker, with a good lawyer, with a good insurance person. Getting through permits.”

But to the family, it’s not just a grocery store.

“It’s like our little baby,” Raul Jr. said. “It was born in May.”

It’s also a place where customers can send back money to their families in their home countries or gather to support one another.

“We want the community to come here, and any help they may need, we’ll be happy to be a bridge for them,” Raul Jr. said.

And for owner Raul Sr., it’s the start of a new chapter in life.

“Dreams can come true,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.