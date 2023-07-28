Lincoln boy donates books to CenterPointe Health and Wellbeing Campus

A Lincoln boy who’s fighting his own struggles with reading is making sure other kids also have...
A Lincoln boy who’s fighting his own struggles with reading is making sure other kids also have a chance to get a book in their hands.(Bayley Bischof)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln boy who’s fighting his own struggles with reading is making sure other kids also have a chance to get a book in their hands.

Brecken Gates loaded up the bookshelves at the CenterPointe Health and Wellbeing Campus on Friday.

The 8-year-old picked out and brought each book using money he earned from his tie-dyeing business, BRK Co., which stands for brave, resilient and kind. Gates knows a thing or two about needing resiliency, as he’s had his own struggles with reading.

He was diagnosed with dyslexia and has struggled to read. Though it’s not stopping him and he wants to make sure other kids get the chance too.

“I want to make sure kids have access to books because reading is very important,” Gates said.

The books will be offered to kids of all ages who visit CenterPointe Primary Care Clinic.

“Just him being as young as he is to have him want to donate books is very significant to us,” said Teresa “Buffy” Lewis Hunt, Primary Care Director for Centerpointe said.

Gates chose Centerpointe to give back to because his grandpa, Topher Hansen, is the head of the non-profit.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible across the state.
Weekend Forecast: “Cooler” with spotty storm chances
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three suspects arrested for southwest Omaha murder appear in court
High water temperatures causing fish die-offs
City extends public water recreation hours during heat warning