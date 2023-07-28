Lincoln boy donates books to CenterPointe Health and Wellbeing Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln boy who’s fighting his own struggles with reading is making sure other kids also have a chance to get a book in their hands.

Brecken Gates loaded up the bookshelves at the CenterPointe Health and Wellbeing Campus on Friday.

The 8-year-old picked out and brought each book using money he earned from his tie-dyeing business, BRK Co., which stands for brave, resilient and kind. Gates knows a thing or two about needing resiliency, as he’s had his own struggles with reading.

He was diagnosed with dyslexia and has struggled to read. Though it’s not stopping him and he wants to make sure other kids get the chance too.

“I want to make sure kids have access to books because reading is very important,” Gates said.

The books will be offered to kids of all ages who visit CenterPointe Primary Care Clinic.

“Just him being as young as he is to have him want to donate books is very significant to us,” said Teresa “Buffy” Lewis Hunt, Primary Care Director for Centerpointe said.

Gates chose Centerpointe to give back to because his grandpa, Topher Hansen, is the head of the non-profit.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.