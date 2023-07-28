Lincoln Children’s Zoo reveals cheetah cub names

The cheetah cubs were officially named Sasha and Zuri following a public vote.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Lincoln Children’s Zoo revealed the names of the 11-week-old female cheetah cubs that arrived in June.

Zoo staff looked through more than 500 suggestions submitted through social media and had narrowed it down to the following four name pairings:

  • Dolly and Daisy
  • Imara and Safia
  • Piper and Paisley
  • Sasha and Zuri

Sasha and Zuri were born on May 8 at Wildlife Safari in Oregon and arrived at the Zoo on June 19 at six weeks old.

Sasha is the bigger cub who is lighter in color, and Zuri is the smaller of the two cubs who is darker in color.

The community can now purchase symbolic adoptions for one or both cheetah cubs. Funds from the Symbolic Adoption program go directly towards the care and well-being of the animals. To symbolically adopt Sasha and Zuri, click here.

Zoo visitors can meet Sasha and Zuri during the Zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner at 11 a.m. located at the Cheetah Chase Theater.

