Lincoln man sentenced to prison for 2021 sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old Lincoln man accused of raping a teenage girl along a bike trail in south Lincoln will spend up to two decades in prison.

According to court documents, on March 3, 2021, Jered Badberg was walking along Jamaica North Trail south of Speedway Village with a 15-year-old girl that had a previous relationship with. Documents state that she told Badberg the relationship wasn’t appropriate which led him to grab her hair, hit her and sexually assault her.

Investigators later confirmed that Badberg was on the trail the night she was raped and DNA connected him to the crime.

Badberg was originally arrested for first degree sexual assault of a minor but later pled no contest to attempted first degree sexual assault.

He was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 20 years in prison.

