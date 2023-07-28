Man assaulted and robbed while riding bike in northeast Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for two men who attacked and robbed a man on a bicycle in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The 28-year-old victim told police he was riding his bike near 58th and Gladstone when a silver pickup began following him. He told police he tried to get out of the way but fell off his bicycle.

According to police, the two men got out of the truck, punched him several times and took his bike and cell phone, valued at $350.

The victim was treated for a broken nose along with multiple abrasions and contusions, police said.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who has any information should contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.