Man lied about being attacked and robbed at Grand Island intersection, police say

(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police has referred a South Dakota man for a false reporting charge after he claimed he was assaulted and robbed earlier this month.

Captain Jim Duering said after a thorough investigation, it was determined that 45-year-old Adam Peterson, of Sioux Falls, SD., made up the entire story of him being robbed on July 18.

At the time, Peterson told police that he was robbed while in his vehicle at the intersection of W. Capital Avenue and N. Engleman Road. He said a person walked up to his vehicle and punched him in the face. He said the suspect took a moneybag from Team Allied, who he worked for, as well as his wallet with more than $600 inside.

Capt. Duering said the circumstances of what he was reporting didn’t quite add up and they investigated the concerns grew.

Investigators followed up with the employer and eventually Peterson admitted to police he made up the story.

Peterson is being referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for false reporting.

