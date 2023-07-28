Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time

A mountain lion was spotted in southwest Omaha this week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood for the second time this week.

NGPC says the mountain lion was documented on video near I-80 and Mockingbird Drive. Game and Parks is monitoring the area, along with Omaha Police.

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in southwest Omaha.

If encountered, contact Game and Parks or police immediately. Do not approach. Stay calm, back away, and get to your home or car.

NGPC says it will follow the commission’s Mountain Lion Response Plan. A mountain lion will be killed within city limits if it can be done safely to ensure the safety of the public. Mountain lions cannot be relocated.

