Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy releases report on drinking water

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released a mid-year report Friday on nitrate and water quality in the state.

NDEE director Jim Macy said in a release the new report shows Nebraska’s drinking water quality remains high and that the state has what it needs to continue improving water quality.

Among the report’s highlights, 1.65 million Nebraskans get their water from public systems that are protected from pollutants like nitrate under the Safe Drinking Water Act -- that’s 85% of the state’s population. 98% of public water systems in the state have been found to be in full compliance with nitrate requirements.

It is worth noting the SDWA does not cover the 300,000 Nebraskans with private wells, leaving them at risk for nitrate. The report said data show the majority of private wells that have been tested are at or below the recommended standard for nitrate levels.

The state also has $1.2 million in grant money available for qualifying well owners to put toward the installation of a reverse osmosis system that will aid in protection from nitrate exposure through drinking water. Most private wells with nitrate levels of at least 10 milligrams per liter, the EPA’s safety limit, are eligible.

