Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulates 13 Nebraska communities for receiving 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project Funds

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thirteen Nebraska communities were named recipients of a combined $50 million in federal grant awards as part of the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project Federal Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

This is the largest amount funded in Nebraska since the program’s inception.

According to officials, the competitive grant program was created in 1991 and administered by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Officials said the program helps local communities fund a variety of smaller-scale infrastructure projects that support alternate modes of transportation, such as safe routes to school, recreational trails, traffic improvements, and Complete Streets projects. These projects can be both on- and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

The 13 TAP grant awardees receiving these funds include:

  • Midtown Medical Center Bikeway Connection, City of Omaha
  • Fremont FEVR Rail to Trail Project, City of Fremont
  • Cowboy Trail Surfacing, Rushville to mile marker 400, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
  • Connecting Fort Calhoun with Safe Transportation Alternatives, City of Fort Calhoun
  • Beatrice Homestead Trail Extension – Phase I, City of Beatrice
  • Westside Connecting Trail, City South Sioux City
  • Elkhorn River Trail Bridge, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District
  • Grand Island West Connector Trail, City of Grand Island
  • Schram Spur N-370 Undercrossing and Trail Segment, City of Papillion
  • Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska
  • River Road Connector Trail Project, City of Blair
  • Western Douglas County Trail, Douglas County
  • Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, Village of Taylor

One of the grant awardees, the Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, will serve the community providing a more diversified economy, while giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy the attractions that Taylor, Neb. offers. Tourists can walk or bike through locations where the Sandhills begin and experience the flora and wildlife along the North Loup River.

“The TAP Grant Program will have a significant impact on these local communities and their economies, providing the opportunity to highlight their investments in transportation alternatives as well as local projects,” said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer. “NDOT is dedicated to serving our communities, improving mobility, and providing commuting options and recreation for Nebraskans.”

TAP provides roughly $1.3 billion each year for safety projects throughout the U.S. TAP is administered as a federal program with its own distinct planning process. To use TAP funds states must follow requirements related to annual reporting and the administration of a competitive process.

NDOT issued a Call for Projects earlier this year via an online application form, along with eligibility guidelines and requirements. The federal TAP funds were awarded to eligible projects throughout the state.

