Rodriguez named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez
Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Rodriguez was one of just three players who was unanimously selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Additionally, the Huskers were picked second in the preseason poll behind Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Penn State and Purdue.

Rodriguez is a two-time AVCA All-American and All-Big Ten selection. The Sterling, Ill., native was a unanimous All-Big Ten pick last year after leading the Huskers to a nation-leading .128 opponent hitting percentage with 4.26 digs per set. Rodriguez earned AVCA second-team All-America accolades in 2022, and she was a first-team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021, as well as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

2023 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Raina TerryIllinoisSr.Outside HitterMarengo, Ohio
Camryn HaworthIndianaJr.SetterFishers, Ind.
Taylor LandfairMinnesotaJr.Outside HitterPlainfield, Ill.
Kylie MurrMinnesotaSr.LiberoYorktown, Ind.
Melani ShaffmasterMinnesotaSr.SetterNew Castle, Ind.
Lexi Rodriguez *NebraskaJr.Libero/Defensive SpecialistSterling, Ill.
Emily LondotOhio StateSr.OppositeUtica, Ohio
Rylee RaderOhio StateSr.Middle BlockerLouisville, Ky.
Jess MruzikPenn StateSr.Outside HitterLivonia, Mich.
Mac Podraza *Penn StateGr.SetterSunbury, Ohio
Eva Hudson *PurdueSo.Outside HitterFort Wayne, Ind.
Carter BoothWisconsinSo.Middle BlockerDenver, Colo.
Sarah FranklinWisconsinJr.Outside HitterLake Worth, Fla.
Devyn RobinsonWisconsinSr.OppositeAnkeny, Iowa
Temi Thomas-AilaraWisconsinGr.Outside HitterGlennwood, Ill.

* = Unanimous selection

2023 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

T10. Michigan

T10. Northwestern

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

Nebraska swimming and diving
Jorgenson grabs third qualifying time
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts takes questions from reporters at Big 10 Media Days
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts takes questions from reporters at Big 10 Media Days
Senior LB Luke Reimer takes questions during Big 10 Media Days
Senior LB Luke Reimer takes questions during Big 10 Media Days
Husker QB Jeff Sims takes questions at Big 10 Media Days
Husker QB Jeff Sims takes questions at Big 10 Media Days