Rodriguez named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Rodriguez was one of just three players who was unanimously selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Additionally, the Huskers were picked second in the preseason poll behind Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Penn State and Purdue.
Rodriguez is a two-time AVCA All-American and All-Big Ten selection. The Sterling, Ill., native was a unanimous All-Big Ten pick last year after leading the Huskers to a nation-leading .128 opponent hitting percentage with 4.26 digs per set. Rodriguez earned AVCA second-team All-America accolades in 2022, and she was a first-team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021, as well as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
2023 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
|Raina Terry
|Illinois
|Sr.
|Outside Hitter
|Marengo, Ohio
|Camryn Haworth
|Indiana
|Jr.
|Setter
|Fishers, Ind.
|Taylor Landfair
|Minnesota
|Jr.
|Outside Hitter
|Plainfield, Ill.
|Kylie Murr
|Minnesota
|Sr.
|Libero
|Yorktown, Ind.
|Melani Shaffmaster
|Minnesota
|Sr.
|Setter
|New Castle, Ind.
|Lexi Rodriguez *
|Nebraska
|Jr.
|Libero/Defensive Specialist
|Sterling, Ill.
|Emily Londot
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|Opposite
|Utica, Ohio
|Rylee Rader
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|Middle Blocker
|Louisville, Ky.
|Jess Mruzik
|Penn State
|Sr.
|Outside Hitter
|Livonia, Mich.
|Mac Podraza *
|Penn State
|Gr.
|Setter
|Sunbury, Ohio
|Eva Hudson *
|Purdue
|So.
|Outside Hitter
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Carter Booth
|Wisconsin
|So.
|Middle Blocker
|Denver, Colo.
|Sarah Franklin
|Wisconsin
|Jr.
|Outside Hitter
|Lake Worth, Fla.
|Devyn Robinson
|Wisconsin
|Sr.
|Opposite
|Ankeny, Iowa
|Temi Thomas-Ailara
|Wisconsin
|Gr.
|Outside Hitter
|Glennwood, Ill.
* = Unanimous selection
2023 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Indiana
9. Maryland
T10. Michigan
T10. Northwestern
12. Michigan State
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
