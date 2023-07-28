Rodriguez named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Rodriguez was one of just three players who was unanimously selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Additionally, the Huskers were picked second in the preseason poll behind Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Penn State and Purdue.

Rodriguez is a two-time AVCA All-American and All-Big Ten selection. The Sterling, Ill., native was a unanimous All-Big Ten pick last year after leading the Huskers to a nation-leading .128 opponent hitting percentage with 4.26 digs per set. Rodriguez earned AVCA second-team All-America accolades in 2022, and she was a first-team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021, as well as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

2023 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Raina Terry Illinois Sr. Outside Hitter Marengo, Ohio Camryn Haworth Indiana Jr. Setter Fishers, Ind. Taylor Landfair Minnesota Jr. Outside Hitter Plainfield, Ill. Kylie Murr Minnesota Sr. Libero Yorktown, Ind. Melani Shaffmaster Minnesota Sr. Setter New Castle, Ind. Lexi Rodriguez * Nebraska Jr. Libero/Defensive Specialist Sterling, Ill. Emily Londot Ohio State Sr. Opposite Utica, Ohio Rylee Rader Ohio State Sr. Middle Blocker Louisville, Ky. Jess Mruzik Penn State Sr. Outside Hitter Livonia, Mich. Mac Podraza * Penn State Gr. Setter Sunbury, Ohio Eva Hudson * Purdue So. Outside Hitter Fort Wayne, Ind. Carter Booth Wisconsin So. Middle Blocker Denver, Colo. Sarah Franklin Wisconsin Jr. Outside Hitter Lake Worth, Fla. Devyn Robinson Wisconsin Sr. Opposite Ankeny, Iowa Temi Thomas-Ailara Wisconsin Gr. Outside Hitter Glennwood, Ill.

* = Unanimous selection

2023 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

T10. Michigan

T10. Northwestern

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

