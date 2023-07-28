Three suspects arrested for southwest Omaha murder appear in court

Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three suspects accused in a southwest Omaha murder made their first court appearance Friday morning.

Luis Romero-Rodriguez, 28, was found dead in a vehicle near the Citadel Apartments on Sunday night. A second victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was denied bond on Friday.

A police affidavit states video surveillance from a nearby home shows a white pickup truck arriving in the parking lot, followed by the victims’ car and an SUV. Two gunshots rang out near the car before the pickup left the scene. Witnesses in the area said the three vehicles traveled in a convoy.

Valeria Vasquez, 30, allegedly first denied being there, then admitted she was and said Hernandez, her husband, shot the two victims. Alvin Melendez, 28, allegedly also changed his story and told officers he moved the murder weapon to his apartment.

From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30
From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30(Omaha Police Department)

Alvin Melendez was charged with being an accessory to murder and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $200,000. Vasquez was also charged with being an accessory to murder. Her bond is set at $25,000.

All three suspects have preliminary hearings scheduled for September.

