Tim McGraw to perform in Omaha

Ticket sales start next week
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country musician Tim McGraw will be making a tour stop at CHI Health Center arena next year.

McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla., with special guest Carly Pearce. Both will perform in Omaha on June 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

McGraw’s latest album by the same name drops Aug. 25.

McGraw will be in Sioux Falls, S.D., the night before Omaha’s concert and in Kansas City, Mo., the night after.

Other 2024 tour stops around the region include Des Moines on March 21; Denver on April 4; Indianapolis on April 18; Milwaukee on April 19; St. Paul, Minn., on April 20; and Chicago on May 31; and Grand Rapids, Mich., on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

