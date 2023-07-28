U.S. Senate unanimously passes Fischer legislation

The bill supports law enforcement agencies grappling with recruitment issues.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Deb Fischer’s Recruit and Retain Act on Wednesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Deb Fischer's Recruit and Retain Act on Wednesday.

The Recruit and Retain Act aims to boost the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants to help with onboarding costs agencies face when bringing on new hires. The goal is to help law enforcement agencies across the country hire new officers more easily.

Part of the legislation includes the creation of a new program to encourage voluntary partnerships between schools and police departments to foster a stronger local pipeline for law enforcement careers.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, it will head to President Biden’s desk.

The legislation received statewide support from the Nebraska Sheriffs Association, Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska, Kearney Police Department, Omaha Police Department, and Scottsbluff Police Department. It has also received nationwide endorsements from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs Association, R Street Institute, and the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

