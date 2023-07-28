Weekend Forecast: “Cooler” with spotty storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday’s cold front will result in “cooler” temperatures for the weekend, but humidity will stick around. We’ll have a few chances for precipitation, mainly at night, some activity could be strong to severe.

FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING: A cold front will bring rain & storm chances along with the potential for severe weather Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The front will enter through the northwest, move east/southeastward and exit through the southeast. Isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible across the 1011 region.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storm activity possible. (KOLN)

Saturday will bring spotty/periods of rain & storm chances. The morning will bring the continuation of the rain and storm chances for southeastern Nebraska. Then as we head into the afternoon & evening, spotty rain and storms are possible for western and central areas. The next best round of rain & storm activity will come in the late evening to the overnight, starting in the west and moving east through the night. The threat for strong to severe storms will occur throughout the day with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall as the primary threats.

We’ll have the cold front to thank for the relief from the heat, but keep in mind the humidity will remain. So, while high temperatures will mainly be in the 80s with a few 90s, it will still feel humid out there! On top of cooler temperatures, we will have a cool northeasterly breeze between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will fall back to near average in the 60s.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible across the state. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday brings yet another day of spotty rain & storm chances. Eastern areas have the chance for lingering activity in the morning hours. Some spotty pop-up activity is possible for the state throughout the remainder of the day... but the next best chance (about 30%) will come in the overnight. High temperatures will remain cooler for Sunday too, in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will still make us feel sticky.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The small chance for precipitation will persist into the first few days of August. Temperatures will hangout in the mid to upper 80s for the most part but a few 90s will be mixed in!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

