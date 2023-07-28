Woman injured after man attempts to steal car near downtown Lincoln, police say

(KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after an attempted car robbery near downtown Lincoln sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital Thursday night.

A woman said she stopped near 15th and Garfield Streets to help a man that appeared to be stumbling and intoxicated.

She gave him a ride to 18th and D Streets but said he fell when getting out of her Toyota Corolla. As she attempted to help him, he got into her Corolla and tried to drive away, police said.

Police said the woman clung to the Corolla, got back inside and tried to get him to stop but he crashed into a tree. He ran off after the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

Camping and fishing are still permitted despite a health warning at Swanson Reservoir/
Health alert issued for Swanson reservoir
Heat index readings from 100 to 113 Friday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues for Friday
Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison