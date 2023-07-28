Woman injured after man attempts to steal car near downtown Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after an attempted car robbery near downtown Lincoln sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital Thursday night.

A woman said she stopped near 15th and Garfield Streets to help a man that appeared to be stumbling and intoxicated.

She gave him a ride to 18th and D Streets but said he fell when getting out of her Toyota Corolla. As she attempted to help him, he got into her Corolla and tried to drive away, police said.

Police said the woman clung to the Corolla, got back inside and tried to get him to stop but he crashed into a tree. He ran off after the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

