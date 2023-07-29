Bumps and Babies event celebrates motherhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln small businesses, nonprofits and service vendors gathered to support moms, babies and families on Saturday by promoting resources for the community.

It was the second annual Bumps and Babies event at the Icebox. Around 65 booths pertaining to a mother and her baby were set up at the event.

One booth, with co-owners Liz Pohlen and Mariah Flodman highlighted resources to help infants to young adults achieve important milestones.

The new-to-Nebraska business is called Inspire Occupational Therapy and offers occupational therapy to families in Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding areas. They assist with a variety of things like helping with special-needs children or simply providing a little extra help at home with rehabilitation or other needs.

“Parenting is hard and this journey is hard so it’s really great for all of us to come together and support the same mission,” Pohlen said.

A few booths down was the MOMS Club of Lincoln, a local support group for moms. The Lincoln chapter began in 1998 and has about 40 moms in the group. They organize play groups with kids, but also give moms a break and organize Moms Night Out events.

“We give community back to moms who are looking for a little bit of help because it takes a village to raise those babies,” Candice Martin, President of MOMS Club of Lincoln said.

Since last year’s Bumps and Babies event, organizers added over 20 booths. The hope is that the event continues to grow.

The event will be under a different name next year. It will be called, Bumps Babies and Beyond Nebraska to ensure everyone in a growing family feels included.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.