F Street Community Center to host Community Clothing Swap on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking to refresh your closet or to get rid of some stuff you don’t wear anymore, an event happening this weekend will help you do both of those things.

The F Street Community Center is hosting a Community Clothing Swap starting Saturday morning. People will be able to browse clothes and take items home at no cost.

Individuals can also donate clothes at the center located near 13th and F streets until 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Organizers said it’s just fine if you don’t donate, as you’re still free to shop.

“Clothing waste is a huge problem in our community and every single community,” said Carissa Englert, Conservation Nebraska. “So we know that there are enough clothes in Lincoln to meet people’s needs. It’s just a matter of redistributing them.”

So far more than 1,300 items have been dropped off. The swap will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

