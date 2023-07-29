Former Beatrice Police Officer arrested for putting cameras in woman’s house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Beatrice Police Officer living in Lincoln was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of unlawful intrusion and stalking.

According to a search warrant, he’s accused of hiding cameras inside the car and home of a woman.

Court documents said 41-year-old Anthony Chisano was taken into custody on Monday. The woman first noticed a camera hidden in her car back in March. Later that month, she found three more cameras in different spots around her house.

She reported the incidents to deputies, saying she didn’t know or agree to have the cameras in her house.

The arrest affidavit said they took those cameras and checked the thousands of file, and saw Chisano in some of the oldest recordings, appearing to set them up.

Chisano is currently out on bail and his arrangement is set for Aug. 29 in Gage County.

