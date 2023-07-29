LFR responds to lightning strike fire in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a lightning strike in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LFR, fighter fighters were dispatched to a house near Augusta Drive and S. 90th Street at around 9:01 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a small fire on the peak of the roof, which was quickly put out.

LFR said damage was minimal, and that the homeowners were not displaced.

