LFR responds to lightning strike fire in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a lightning strike in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a lightning strike in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LFR, fighter fighters were dispatched to a house near Augusta Drive and S. 90th Street at around 9:01 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a small fire on the peak of the roof, which was quickly put out.

LFR said damage was minimal, and that the homeowners were not displaced.

