LFR responds to three lightning strikes in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to three lightning strike incidents in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LFR, the first incident occurred at 8:54 a.m. Fighter fighters responded to a lightning strike at a household near Faulkner Drive and S. 41st Street. The lightning strike caused a hole in the roof of the house and started a small fire in the attic.

LFR said the fire was mostly contained by natural rain. LFR checked for hotspots in the attic, which were dealt with.

Damage to the structure was minimal, and homeowners were not displaced.

The second incident occurred at 9:01 a.m. Fighter fighters were dispatched to a house near Augusta Drive and S. 90th Street. When they arrived, they saw a small fire on the peak of the roof, which was quickly put out.

LFR said damage was minimal, and that the homeowners were not displaced.

The third incident occurred at around 10:07 a.m. A bolt of lightning struck and hit a chimney near Rockwood Lane and Rockwood Circuit. The lightning strike caused limited damage to the structure. The homeowners were not displaced.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

