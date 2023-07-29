Lincoln Fire and Rescue warn residents to keep lithium batteries cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week’s sweltering heat wasn’t just a danger to people and pets; it also created fire hazards when it came to things like lithium batteries.

It isn’t an every day occurrence, but this Monday Lincoln Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene of a truck-bed fire. LFR said the fire was caused by a chemical reaction in a rangefinder’s lithium batteries that had been baking in the sun for hours. The rangefinder was in the owner’s golf bag, and the blaze resulted in $20,000 of damage to the truck.

“The golf bag and everything was completely destroyed in the fire along with the back of the truck,” said MJ Lierman, spokeswoman for Lincoln Fire and Rescue. “Because these fires do burn at 3,000 degrees heat.”

There were other stories across Lincoln this week. Lierman said LFR responded to a fire sparked by heat that spread to a car’s battery. When it comes to those lithium batteries, she said they should be stored in a cool or room-temperature area.

“Normally a cell phone will shut off,” Lierman said. “A lot of these devices and things don’t have that automatic shut off, so it will just keep heating and keep heating.”

The problem with lithium batteries is that they store a lot of energy in a small amount of space. Sometimes, people use ones that are cheaply made.

“You just want to make sure you buy a high-quality battery,” Lierman said. “American-made has a lot more safety standards that they follow. The underwriters laboratories will put their sticker on it. If you can get that sticker on the battery, it’s a lot safer than something that you might have gotten online.”

Heat isn’t the only factor that can cause lithium battery combustion; damage is another leading culprit. Signs of that include a strong smell, a change in color, being hot to the touch or making odd noises.

“If you think about that being damaged and those chemicals getting mixed improperly then that’s what causes, it’s just a chain reaction, a chemical chain reaction that causes the fire,” Lierman said.

It’s also important to note, you cannot and should not dispose of lithium ion batteries in the trash. Those should be taken to a separate recycling or waste collection point.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.