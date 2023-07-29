Significant storm damage reported in Sutton

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clay County emergency management has declared a state of emergency in Sutton due to major damage from Saturday morning’s storm.

Emergency Manager Haley Malone is asking residents to stay in their homes for several hours while cleanup efforts are underway. They also request non residents to stay off local highways and streets while rescue personnel are assessing damage.

The National Weather Service in Hastings has received reports of flooding in and around Sutton as well.

Malone said the state of emergency will last at least until Noon Saturday.

