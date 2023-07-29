Sunday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty morning storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A pattern of nocturnal to morning rain & storm activity will be in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures for the most part will be more “comfortable” but will be paired with humid conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING: A very similar set up to Friday night and into Saturday morning will occur Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We’re looking at some weather disturbances that will bring rain and storm chances for the 1011 region. In the late evening hours of Saturday, rain & storms move into the werst and push eastward, while pushing eastward it could form into a cluster or complex of storms. There is also the chance for additional rain & storm development in eastern Nebraska through the night. This additional development could also connect with the group of storms moving across the state. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible across the state, mainly through Saturday night. (KOLN)

The rain & storm activity from Saturday night could linger into Sunday morning for eastern areas, some storm activity still could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. By mid-morning and the bulk of the day Sunday, skies will slowly clear and dry up! Then next round of precipitation, some may be strong to severe, will fire up in the west and move eastward late Sunday and into Monday morning. Once again, we will mainly have nocturnal to early morning rain and storm chances over the next few days.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southeast along with western & north central areas (KOLN)

Spotty rain and storm chances continue for eastern Nebraska Monday morning. Then the bulk of the day will be partly cloudy but mainly dry. Next chance for isolated precipitation activity sets up once again Monday night.

No threat for the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain near seasonal for most of us for Sunday & Monday. High temperatures will only reach the mid 80s to lower 90s. There will also be slightly breezy conditions... easterly winds between 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday morning lows will fall to near around average in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be similar to Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

