1 dead, 1 injured in north Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one woman died and a man was injured early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 24th and Binney streets around 4:40 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Lezah Lewis, was transported to Bergan Mercy, where she later died. It was later determined Lewis was pregnant.

A second victim, a 48-year-old man, walked into Creighton University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to Nebraska Medicine for further treatment.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.