1 dead, 1 injured in north Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one woman died and a man was injured early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 24th and Binney streets around 4:40 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Lezah Lewis, was transported to Bergan Mercy, where she later died. It was later determined Lewis was pregnant.

A second victim, a 48-year-old man, walked into Creighton University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to Nebraska Medicine for further treatment.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
