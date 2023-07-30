Alexis Markowski hosts youth basketball camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of women’s basketball season may be awhile away, but one of the players is making an impact ahead of the season.

Fundamentals and fun - its the theme behind the kids basketball camp led by Alexis Markowski.

“I hope that they just have fun and realize basketball isn’t as serious as it is.”

The Big Ten’s Leading Rebounder helped young girls improve their skills through a series of drills. The camp is held at Lincoln Pius the Tenth High School, Markowski’s Alma Mater.

“It’s really important for me being from Lincoln to give back to the girls in the community and I do really have a special connection with them.”

It’s a family effort for the Markowski’s - her mom and dad, former Nebraska men’s basketball player, Alexis’s younger sister Addison, and brother chipping in.

“My dad was my coach my whole life, I came out of the womb and I was playing basketball so for him to be here and help me out and help teach the girls what he taught me is really special.”

“Alexis has been around basketball forever and she kinda understands her role as a role model and she gets a lot of requests to do lessons and always struggles to find the time, so she really wanted to say hey lets put a camp on towards the end of the summer and capture more kids.”

Alexis has made a contribution back to Pius from the proceeds she made through the camp.

“I remember just as a kid coming her and shooting baskets with my dad, so now to have other little girls come here and teach them to play basketball and have them have fun and enjoy the game is really special.”

During her high school career she led Pius to two state championships. She’s going into her junior year at Nebraska as one of the top post players in the nation.

“I’m planning on staying around Lincoln for awhile and just having the influence I do and playing for Nebraska, I definitely want to give back to the community and host more camps like this.”

Alexis looks forward to making this an annual event as she continues her Huskers career.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.