Carpet Land wins Legion Baseball State Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpet Land (Lincoln East) Defeated the Panneton Dental Group (Elkorn South) 6-5 to capture the 2023 Legion Baseball State Championship.

Carpet Land after trailing 4-0 early in the contest walked it off in the 7th after Harrison Biester was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Carpet Land was led by a 3 for 3 performance from Tanner Peterson and two RBIs by Garrett Springer. The victory marks Lincoln East second state title victory of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.