Crete business owner loses roof after storm

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) - After this weekend’s storms, a man in Crete is picking up the pieces of his lawncare business called Yard Boss.

Steve Delaney, the owner, is evaluating the damage from Saturday’s storms. The roof was ripped off and scattered throughout a neighbor’s pasture across the road. Delaney said two by fours struck the ground with such force that they were wedged a foot deep into the soil.

Steve Delaney started Yard Boss in 2008 while he was still in college. Since then, he’s grown it to six crews that provide lawn services and pest control. The whole building cost $350,000 to construct.

Delaney grew up in Crete, and he’s been operating his business in the building for less than two years.

“Honestly we’ve got 10 people who depend on us to pay their mortgages and their rent,” Delaney said. “We’ve only been in for a year and a half and then mother nature just comes in a tears it apart.”

About 30 neighbors helped empty equipment from the Yard Boss shed and offered up space to store it all in.

Ann and Steve Teget were among the community members who rushed over to help Delaney.

“He has done our lawn care for about 14 years, so we’ve seen his business grow from the ground up,” Ann Teget said. “I felt so awful for him because he’s worked so hard for so many years to build his business- especially to have this building of his own that’s only been his for a short time.”

Inside the building, the carpet is soaked, the ceiling is sagging and the insulation is in piles. But Delaney isn’t letting that get him down. He says he’s searching for places to operate out of for the next six months or so.

“When I was a kid hanging out outside, my uncle would always call me Yard Boss,” Delaney said with a smile. “It’s been a labor of love to get it built to what it is. We’ll be alright.”

With aeration and seeding season coming up for lawncare, Delaney hopes to find a new facility this week.

