Future brides and grooms travel to Lincoln Wedding and Celebration Show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many industries took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that includes the wedding industry. While businesses are still recovering, future brides and grooms took to the Lincoln Wedding and Celebrations Show on Sunday to shop from dozens of vendors, all under one roof.

From dresses to tuxes, flowers and cake, that’s just a glimpse of what some of the vendors had to offer. Many of the vendors are still recovering from the pandemic.

After the world shut down in 2020 many couples who had their weddings planned had to wait. Shawn Labadie, the owner of Complete Wedding and Events, said 2021 was their biggest year to date, but things this year are still not quite the same.

”We are now seeing a little bit of a decline because a lot of those people kind of got their weddings out of the way and so we are kind of seeing a dip now unfortunately and so we don’t know where it is eventually going to end up,” Labadie said. “Hopefully we will level out to what our pre-pandemic levels were.”

Many of the wedding vendors said they are in high spirits that the booking of weddings will go back to where they were and that it is always best to go meet the vendors face to face because there can be many misleading shops online.

