Monday Forecast: Mainly morning storms with warm to hot conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of the new week will bring the continuation of the same late night to early morning rain and storm chances. By the time the afternoon comes, activity quiets down and temperatures will range the 80s and 90s.

SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING: Yet another round of rain & storm potential is in the forecast for Sunday night and into Monday morning. Activity will build into the west Sunday night and move across the state, plus scattered additional development is possible in the central and eastern areas. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threats through the night. Areas in the marginal risk will most likely have damaging winds and heavy rainfall as the primary threats, while the slight risk areas have damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Please have several reliable ways to receive weather alerts as we will continue to see the chance for storm activity severe nights over the last several days.

Until Midnight tonight (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening through Monday morning. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in western areas. (KOLN)

Overall, Monday will bring the continuation of precipitation activity, partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s to the mid 90s. It will still be humid but there will be a light breeze between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Low temperatures for Tuesday morning will be seasonal in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Now let’s talk Monday storm chances: Overall the best chance for rain will be in the morning and then late evening to overnight. The chance for rain and storm activity will persist in portions of central and eastern Nebraska Monday morning and into the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storm chances remain throughout the region for the afternoon to the evening. Then... the next round of late evening to overnight rain & storm chances moves into the west once again. The evening and overnight chance for storms in far western Nebraska will also bring the chance for isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds. Isolated to scattered rain and storm chances will move across the 1011 region through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in far western Nebraska Monday evening and night. (KOLN)

The chance for nocturnal and early morning storms will continue through the new week. Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday, but “cooler” temperatures are possible over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

