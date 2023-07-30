Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong bow echo created an EF-1 tornado in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning.
The incident happened at around 8:18 a.m.
According to official documents, the incident affected parts of Martell.
Officials said The tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 mph. The tornado`s width was 100 yards wide and a little more than a quarter mile long.
According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees, caused roof and siding damage, and tore the roof off a BnB that was attached to a large barn.
No people were injuries due to the incident.
