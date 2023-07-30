VIDEO: Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong bow echo created an EF-1 tornado in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:18 a.m.

According to official documents, the incident affected parts of Martell.

Officials said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 mph. The tornado’s width was 100 yards wide and a little more than a quarter-mile long.

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees, caused roof and siding damage, and tore the roof off a Airbnb that was attached to a large barn.

Autoplay Caption

The Airbnb’s owner said that a couple and their children were staying in the Airbnb for a nearby wedding. They had to take cover in the closet under the mattress with their 3-year-old and 10-month-old.

No people were injured due to the incident.

A strong bow echo surged through southeast Nebraska this morning, and produced an EF-1 tornado. Luckily there were no injuries however, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees, caused roof and siding damage, and tore the roof off a BnB that was attached to a large barn. pic.twitter.com/9cgcvyb8eN — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.