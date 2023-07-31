Active weather pattern this week

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several chances for showers and thunderstorms through the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures should be at or below average too. Severe weather is possible at times.

This morning will be partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely for much of the area. This afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures should be in the 80s and 90s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop in the panhandle and Western Nebraska this evening as another disturbance moves through the region. That rain will move east late tonight into Tuesday. The best chance of rain will be along and north of Interstate 80. It should be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s to low 90s.

Occasional upper level disturbances and a cold front will move through the area at times Wednesday through Sunday. There is a chance for rain each day and/or night during that time period. Wednesday and Saturday have the better chances for now. Temperatures should be at or below average for much of the area for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
How voter ID in Nebraska will work: What voters need to know
Future brides and grooms took to the Lincoln Wedding and Celebrations Show on Sunday to shop...
Future brides and grooms travel to Lincoln Wedding and Celebration Show
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a lightning strike in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.
LFR responds to three lightning strikes in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening through Monday...
Monday Forecast: Mainly morning storms with warm to hot conditions
Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Isolated strong to severe storms possible across the state, mainly through Saturday night.
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty morning storms