Active weather pattern this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several chances for showers and thunderstorms through the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures should be at or below average too. Severe weather is possible at times.

This morning will be partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely for much of the area. This afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures should be in the 80s and 90s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop in the panhandle and Western Nebraska this evening as another disturbance moves through the region. That rain will move east late tonight into Tuesday. The best chance of rain will be along and north of Interstate 80. It should be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s to low 90s.

Occasional upper level disturbances and a cold front will move through the area at times Wednesday through Sunday. There is a chance for rain each day and/or night during that time period. Wednesday and Saturday have the better chances for now. Temperatures should be at or below average for much of the area for the second half of the week.

