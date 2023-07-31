Athlete of the Week: Garrett Springer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s Garrett Springer wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week following his performance that helped Carpet Land win their first ever American Legion Baseball State Title.

The Missouri State Baseball commit had a double and 2 RBI in the win over Panneton Dental Group (Elkhorn South) in the state title game.

This Summer Springer has been hot with over 20 doubles and 5 homeruns. Carpet Land plays on Wednesday in the 64-team National Legion Field.

Garrett was on base and driving guys in 4 days in a row as our team battled back!



All the way up too .434 on the summer

20 doubles

6 jacks https://t.co/D39o0X25fO — Carpet Land American Legion (@EastSpartanBSB) July 27, 2023

