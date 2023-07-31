Crete woman weathers heat wave without A/C

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week’s extreme weather left many desperate for a way to cool off, some more than others. One Nebraska family said their power was shut off during the heat wave and now they want to keep others from experiencing a similar situation.

Lori Godel said she wants people to learn from her experience after growing expenses and paychecks that don’t stretch as far left her feeling helpless in the heat.

Godel said anyone could end up in her position. Last week temperatures in southeast Nebraska broke records and Godel said she spent days in her house that reached up to 96 degrees inside.

“We even had windows open,” Godel said. “But we couldn’t put on any fans. You know, everybody was dripping just stewing in our own juices.”

Godel, who lives in Crete, said her power was shut off after she wasn’t able to pay her electricity bill.

“It was hard to describe really, other than miserable and you, you feel like you not really panicking, but, you know, desperate, you feel really desperate,” Godel said.

10/11 NOW reached out to the City of Crete, who said while they do their best not to have to turn anyone’s power off, they do offer resources.

“We don’t specifically have a policy for high heat or extreme cold, the council has elected over the years not to do that,” Godel said. “Because they found that it’s not easy to enforce.”

Godel urges people in a similar situation to start reaching out to resources ahead of time. She waited until after her power was already turned off and it took about 48 hours for it to be turned back on.

“Stay on top of it,” Godel said. “If you get a disconnect notice, get a hold of them immediately.”

Here in the Capitol City, handling that situation is a little easier. First, Lincoln Electric Systems said they don’t turn power off in extreme weather. There’s also more access to help, but individuals will have to reach out early.

“We we bill 145,000 Customers monthly residential customers, and of that less than 1% ever, ever come to a disconnect,” said Lisa Hale, vice president of customer service at LES.

LES offered tips to help keep electricity bills low, like keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees when you’re home, closing blinds, and even turning off unnecessary lights can make all the difference.

Godel did eventually get help from family and a non-profit, Crete Cares, but said last week would have been a lot easier had she simply asked for help earlier.

“If you’re having problems, reach out to family, friends, you know, reach out to the organizations in your community that help,” Godel said. “You know, that’s why it’s all there.”

One of the main resources that can help is DHHS’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. DHHS said it provides heating and cooling assistance, as well as year-round crisis assistance.

