Frisco Bowl welcomes Scooter's Coffee as new title sponsor

The Omaha Metro’s very own coffee company now has a bowl game
(Scooter's Coffee)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based coffee chain is now the official title sponsor of a bowl game.

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

That’s the new name of the annual postseason college football game played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The 2023 installment will be played Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl. “Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans, and the local community.”

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in Bellevue, Nebraska, by Don and Linda Eckles in 1998. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

As of July 2023, there are 692 Scooter’s Coffee locations across the country, mainly based in the central U.S.

