Kearney assault suspect waives evidence hearing

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man charged with assaulting a University of Nebraska-Kearney football player is waiving an evidence hearing.

Buffalo County Court records show 20-year-old Marvin Zuniga is charged with second-degree assault following an incident on Sunday, May 14.

Charging documents accuse Zuniga of using a dangerous instrument to harm a member of the football team. Kearney Police said Zuniga’s arrest was related to the early morning incident on West 23rd street.

UNK confirmed that members of the team were present at that incident as well as an incident later in the night May 14 on West 25th Street and another incident May 17 also on West 25th street.

On Monday, Zuniga’s attorney asked the judge to waive the evidence hearing and transfer the case to district court for possible trial. The next step would typically be an arraignment hearing at which Zuniga would please guilty or not guilty to the crime.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on second-degree assault is 20 years in prison.

