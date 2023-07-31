Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department encourages routine vaccinations ahead of school year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marks two weeks out from the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

Vaccinations help protect against many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio and whooping cough. They help keep kids healthy, in school and ready to learn.

The required and recommended vaccines for children and adolescents include:

Elementary - state law requires children enrolling in kindergarten or first grade (depending on their school district’s entering grade) and transfer students have proof of receiving the following vaccinations:

• Three doses of hepatitis B vaccine

• Three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTaP)

• Three doses of polio vaccine (IPV)

• Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR)

• Two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine

Middle School/Junior High through High School: Youth entering seventh grade and transfer students must have all of the above vaccinations, as well as a Tdap pertussis booster. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends one dose of meningococcal vaccine at age 11 or 12, and two doses of human papillomavirus vaccine, which prevents various cancers. A second dose of meningococcal vaccine is recommended at age 16.

College: The CDC recommends a meningococcal vaccine for first-year college students, particularly those living in residence halls, and those who may not have received their second dose at age 16. The vaccine helps prevent bacterial meningitis among other serious illnesses.

Child Care/Pre-K: Children enrolled in licensed child care and school-based pre-K programs also need to be up-to-date with age-appropriate immunizations.

LLCHD participates in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which provides vaccines to eligible uninsured, underinsured, American Indian and Medicaid-enrolled children at no cost or low cost. More information on the program is available online, or by calling 402-441-8065.

Nebraska allows both medical and religious vaccine exemptions for children, which must be filed with a student’s school.

“We really act as a safety net provider here at the health department for those that may not be linked to a primary care provider,” said Kerry Kernen, assistant health director of LLCHD. “We welcome folks that need those vaccines to come into our clinic and we can get those required vaccines taken care of for them.”

For specific Lincoln Public Schools guidelines a full list can be found here.

