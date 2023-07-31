Maintenance work to begin on N-43, in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An armor coat project will begin Aug. 7 on N-43, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 23 to reference post 30, south of Eagle. The work is anticipated to take three days.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

NDOT said the work is necessary for maintaining the safety and integrity of the road and preventing further damage.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.