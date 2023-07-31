Man arrested following attempted car theft near downtown Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested Friday evening in connection to an attempted car robbery near downtown Lincoln that sent a 33-year-old-woman to the hospital.

Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Christopher Svoboda near 18th and D Streets around 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police said on Thursday a woman stopped near 15th and Garfield Streets to help Svoboda who appeared to be stumbling and intoxicated.

She gave him a ride to 18th and D Streets but said he fell when getting out of her Toyota Corolla. As she attempted to help Svoboda, he got into her Corolla and tried to drive away, police said.

Police said the woman clung to the Corolla, got back inside and tried to get him to stop but he crashed into a tree. He ran off after the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Svoboda was lodged and cited for two felonies, robbery and leaving the scene of an injury accident, and misdemeanor willful reckless driving.

