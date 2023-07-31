Man slapped during argument arrested after showing handgun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested after police say he showed a handgun during an altercation between several people in west Lincoln Thursday.
Lincoln Police responded to the incident around 7:10 p.m. at Frontier Harley Davidson near Northwest 40th Street and Interstate 80.
Officers spoke with witnesses who said during an argument between several people, a man was slapped and responded by showing a handgun. He left the area after the incident.
A few minutes later, police found 23-year-old Norman Sefrna at the EZ Go near 25th and O Streets. He was found in possession of a 9mm Glock Handgun and was taken into custody for a misdemeanor, carrying a concealed weapon.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
