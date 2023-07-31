More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be deploying more than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to the Texas border next week in support of Operation Lone Star.

The soldiers are scheduled to leave Wednesday and return sometime in early September. In Texas, the soldiers will be tasked with providing additional observation and reporting near the border, which will assist agencies that are conducting security and law enforcement efforts, Pillen said.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states,” Pillen said. “We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons and criminals into our borders.”

Last week, Gov. Abbott updated information relative to ongoing criminal interdiction efforts related to Operation Lone Star:

397,900 apprehensions of illegal immigrants (May 2023: 376,000 apprehensions)

31,800 criminal arrests (May 2023: 28,000 arrests)

29,300 felony charges reported (May 2023: 25,000 felony charges)

422 million doses of fentanyl seized (May 2023: 416 doses seized)

The deployment is the result of a request from emergency management officials in Texas. Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, member states can provide resources and assistance in times of emergency.

According to Pillen, federal funds, directed through the Nebraska National Guard will cover costs associated with this deployment.

“The Nebraska National Guard is always ready to respond when our fellow Americans are in need of assistance, whether the emergency is here within our state, within our nation’s borders or overseas,” Adjutant General Craig W. Strong said. “I am confident that our men and women will make a positive impact serving in support of Operation Lone Star.”

In May, Pillen along with other Republican governors attended a security briefing hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Soon after, Pillen sent 10 state troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol to Texas where they assisted with drone surveillance operations for two weeks.

