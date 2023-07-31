Nebraska Senator pushes for Flex-Fuel Fairness Act

With new rules in place pushing America’s automotive industry towards electricity, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is proposing something different.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With new rules in place pushing America’s automotive industry towards electricity, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is proposing something different. Known as the Flex-Fuel Fairness Act, Ricketts said electric vehicles might not be the best option for all Nebraskans.

With the Environmental Protection Agency trying to cut carbon emissions from new vehicles, Sen. Ricketts is hoping to tap into Nebraska’s ethanol-rich history.

The act, co-sponsored by Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, was introduced last week. They said giving this will “level the playing field” when it comes to electric vehicles and flex fuel vehicles, giving people an option to buy what works best for them while burning cleaner gas.

”And this is one thing that we think will help us make sure we are reaching our goals and will also provide consumer choice for how this work,” Klobuchar and Ricketts mentioned.

Ricketts has some concerns with the EPA’s proposal, including accessing charging stations in rural Nebraska. In the state, the Legislature passed a bill this year requiring gas stations sell more E-15 Fuel.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
A shooting in Omaha left a pregnant woman dead and another man wounded early Sunday.
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
After this weekend’s storms, a man in Crete is picking up the pieces of his lawncare business...
Crete business owner loses roof after storm
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Future brides and grooms took to the Lincoln Wedding and Celebrations Show on Sunday to shop...
Future brides and grooms travel to Lincoln Wedding and Celebration Show

Latest News

Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges
With new rules in place pushing America’s automotive industry towards electricity, Nebraska...
Nebraska Senator pushes for Flex-Fuel Fairness Act
In May, Governor Pillen visited Texas and met with Governor Greg Abbott and fellow Republican...
More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border
Governor Jim Pillen will be deploying more than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to the...
More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border