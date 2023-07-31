Nebraska Senator pushes for Flex-Fuel Fairness Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With new rules in place pushing America’s automotive industry towards electricity, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is proposing something different. Known as the Flex-Fuel Fairness Act, Ricketts said electric vehicles might not be the best option for all Nebraskans.

With the Environmental Protection Agency trying to cut carbon emissions from new vehicles, Sen. Ricketts is hoping to tap into Nebraska’s ethanol-rich history.

The act, co-sponsored by Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, was introduced last week. They said giving this will “level the playing field” when it comes to electric vehicles and flex fuel vehicles, giving people an option to buy what works best for them while burning cleaner gas.

”And this is one thing that we think will help us make sure we are reaching our goals and will also provide consumer choice for how this work,” Klobuchar and Ricketts mentioned.

Ricketts has some concerns with the EPA’s proposal, including accessing charging stations in rural Nebraska. In the state, the Legislature passed a bill this year requiring gas stations sell more E-15 Fuel.

