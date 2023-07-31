Police respond to gunshot wound report at Crete Area Medical Center

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) -The Crete Police Department responded to a Crete Area Medical Center after receiving a report of a gunshot wound to the foot on Saturday.

According to LSO, during a barbeque at a residence two miles west of Crete in Lancaster County, a 22-year-old man showed his Glock pistol to a friend and set it on the table. The 29-year-old friend picked up the gun, pulled the trigger and accidently shot himself in the foot.

The 29-year-old was treated and released from the medical center.

LSO determined the incident was accidental and no one was cited.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.