SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say

A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.(Source: Lincolnton PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The workers were hit at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement posted on social media that the driver’s motives are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.(Source: Lincolnton Police/CNN)

