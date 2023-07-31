Tuesday Forecast: Spotty precip and seasonal temperature pattern persists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The nocturnal to early morning storm pattern paired with temperatures in the 80s persist through the next 7 days.

Tuesday will be another day with spotty morning showers/storms, isolated chances in the afternoon and then another better round late Tuesday night. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day for the 1011 region but the “best” chances for activity are mainly in the evening to overnight hours. Skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Mainly morning and overnight rain & storm chances. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible across the state, mainly in the evening to overnight hours. (KOLN)

High temperatures will remain, for the most part, seasonal to seasonally low. We’ll range the 80s to the lower 90s but most areas along and north of I-80 will stay in the 80s. While temperatures will be fairly comfortable, it will continue to be humid.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

