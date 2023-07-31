University of Nebraska names next chief lobbyist with roots in business and agriculture

The University of Nebraska’s Varner Hall, which houses system-wide communications for the NU...
The University of Nebraska’s Varner Hall, which houses system-wide communications for the NU system as well as the Office of the NU President. (Courtesy of the University of Nebraska)(University of Nebraska)
By Zach Wendling, Nebraska Examiner
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - After the departure of Heath Mello as chief lobbyist for the University of Nebraska, a new face will step into the role this week.

NU President Ted Carter announced Friday that Kristen Hassebrook, an attorney and current associate at Mueller Robak, a lobbying and government relations firm in Lincoln, will be the next chief lobbyist effective Aug. 16. She has been admitted to practice law in the state since 2011.

Hassebrook, a Laurel native who earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her law degrees from the NU College of Law, will also take on the role of associate vice president for government relations and report to Carter on local, state and federal engagement for the NU system and its campuses.

Kristen Hassebrook. (Photo courtesy of the University of Nebraska)
Kristen Hassebrook. (Photo courtesy of the University of Nebraska)(University of Nebraska)

Mello, a former state senator, was recently named as CEO and president of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and will begin effective Aug. 2.

In a statement, Hassebrook said NU is a “symbol of leadership” in the fields of education, research and economic advancement for the whole state.

“The chance to help chart the path forward for my alma mater, which has done so much for me and my family, is the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said. “I’m excited to join President Carter and the team and continue to advocate for strong workforce growth and a prosperous future for Nebraska.”

According to a university spokesperson, Hassebrook is not related to Chuck Hassebrook, a former NU regent who ran for governor and the Legislature in the past decade.

Prior to Mueller Robak, Hassebrook had experience lobbying for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Cattlemen. While serving as executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, she developed strategies to help lobby for and expand livestock opportunities. She is a former development director for the NU Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, the tornado uprooted and snapped trees,...
Tornado causes damage to Martell after Saturday storm
A shooting in Omaha left a pregnant woman dead and another man wounded early Sunday.
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
After this weekend’s storms, a man in Crete is picking up the pieces of his lawncare business...
Crete business owner loses roof after storm
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Future brides and grooms took to the Lincoln Wedding and Celebrations Show on Sunday to shop...
Future brides and grooms travel to Lincoln Wedding and Celebration Show

Latest News

MGN police lights
Police respond to gunshot wound report at Crete Area Medical Center
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Frisco Bowl welcomes Scooter’s Coffee as new title sponsor
Source: Raycom Media
Maintenance work to begin on N-43, in Lancaster County