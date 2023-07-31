University of Nebraska names next chief lobbyist with roots in business and agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - After the departure of Heath Mello as chief lobbyist for the University of Nebraska, a new face will step into the role this week.

NU President Ted Carter announced Friday that Kristen Hassebrook, an attorney and current associate at Mueller Robak, a lobbying and government relations firm in Lincoln, will be the next chief lobbyist effective Aug. 16. She has been admitted to practice law in the state since 2011.

Hassebrook, a Laurel native who earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her law degrees from the NU College of Law, will also take on the role of associate vice president for government relations and report to Carter on local, state and federal engagement for the NU system and its campuses.

Kristen Hassebrook. (Photo courtesy of the University of Nebraska) (University of Nebraska)

Mello, a former state senator, was recently named as CEO and president of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and will begin effective Aug. 2.

In a statement, Hassebrook said NU is a “symbol of leadership” in the fields of education, research and economic advancement for the whole state.

“The chance to help chart the path forward for my alma mater, which has done so much for me and my family, is the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said. “I’m excited to join President Carter and the team and continue to advocate for strong workforce growth and a prosperous future for Nebraska.”

According to a university spokesperson, Hassebrook is not related to Chuck Hassebrook, a former NU regent who ran for governor and the Legislature in the past decade.

Prior to Mueller Robak, Hassebrook had experience lobbying for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Cattlemen. While serving as executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, she developed strategies to help lobby for and expand livestock opportunities. She is a former development director for the NU Foundation.

