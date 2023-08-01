Driver crashes into SUV after fleeing Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a driver who fled a traffic stop hit an SUV and had to go to the hospital Monday night.

Police tried to pull over 30-year-old Caleb Lindley in his minivan near 27th and Superior Streets around 9:10 p.m., following a report that he was intoxicated and had a suspended driver’s license.

Instead of stopping, Lindley sped off southbound. The officer didn’t chase him for safety reasons.

Just a few minutes later, Lindley ran a red light on Y Street and crashed into an eastbound SUV, police said. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene but Lindley was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are waiting on toxicology results and citations are pending.

LPD asks those with information regarding the crash to call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

