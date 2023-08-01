Exploring The Barn Yard

FULLERTON, Neb. (KOLN) - Not far from the community of Fullerton in Nance County, you can escape the hustle and bustle of daily life with a visit to a spot called The Barn Yard.

We caught up with co-owner Lincoln Williams to talk about the property that is a facility for get-a-ways or corporate retreats. “I noticed this barn near my dad’s house,” Williams said. “I mentioned it to him. He said you could probably have it. He suggested moving it up to my lake and make a lodge out of it. I did that, and it got out of hand from there!”

The situation got out of hand, because Williams decided to move another barn onto the property and renovate it as well. “We rent all of this out for many different reasons,” Williams said. “It’s really good for family reunions, weddings, and corporate events. There are seven bedrooms in one barn and six in the other. We’ve recovered many materials and used it for building and interior design uses.”

There were some challenges in the beginning in getting The Barn Yard to where it is today. “We did everything ourselves on the first barn, except for the exterior,” Williams said. “We did not put the siding on, or the roofing on. Everything esle was done ourselves on weekends. It took about 11 years to get this first barn done. The ceilings on the interior of these barns are unique. We just power washed them. That’s about all we did.”

Each of the guest rooms have a different look. They either have their own bathrooms, or a shared bathroom. Many of the doors come from an antique dealer in Lincoln, and some came out of old schools or churches. The Barn Yard is remote, but that seems to be a drawing card for some people. “We have 2-acre sand pit near the barns, and we are starting a pheasant hunting business. There are many activities in the area.”

Williams says his wife Kristy did a lot of the interior design work, and if you’d like to know more about the barns, check out the website “thebarnyardescape.com”.

